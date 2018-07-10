Husband kills wife in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A loading worker allegedly strangled his wife to death on Sunday, suspecting her extra marital affair.

Following the quarrel with husband Saravanan, Mariammal, moved to her parent’s house at Kozhinjampara near Palakkad in Kerala 12 days ago. Saravanan went to Mariammal’s house on Sunday to resolve the dispute.

Following the advice of her parents, the couple decided to get back to their house in Madurai Veeran Temple Street at Poovalaparuthi near Kambalapatti by bus. Saravanan forced is wife to get down from the bus even before the destination.

According to police, Saravanan (26) had suspicion that his wife had her an extra marital affair and used to quarrel with her. On their way back home, they picked up the quarrel again and Saravanan lost his control and strangled his wife to death and escaped from the place.

Following a complaint, police arrested Saravanan and lodged him in judicial custody on Monday.