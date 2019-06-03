Husband kills wife, self in Vedapatti

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a gory incident, a 65-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with a gas cylinder and committed suicide by hanging in his house in Vedapatti in the early hours of Monday.

On being informed by a few neighbours that screams were heard from the house in Nanjappa Gounder Street, the police rushed there and broke open the house to find found the man Marimuthu hanging dead on the ceiling and the body of his wife Subbathal (60) lying in a pool of blood, with a blood-stained gas cylinder lying near her head.

Quoting neighbours, police said that the husband and wife used to pick up quarrel over the mentally challenged brother of Marimuthu.

During one such quarrel, in a fit of anger, Marimuthu is believed to have hit wife with a gas cylinder, resulting in her death. Marimuthu then committed suicide by hanging on a nylon rope around 3 AM, police said.

Both bodies were sent to Government hospital for postmortem and further investigations are on.