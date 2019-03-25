IAF Helicopter requisitioned to extinguish devastating fire in dumping yard

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An helicopter unit was requisitioned to put off the devastating fire that broke out at the Vellalore garbage dumping yard on the outskirts.

The fire broke out in the yard last evening, which spread to all the sides and become out of control, despite more that 20 Fire tenders trying hard to put off.

Based on the request from the administration, A Mi017 V5 helicopterwas immediately airborne from Air Foirce station in Sulur for ascertaining the scope and type of firefighting operations required.

Aerial spraying of water by the helicopter using Bambi buckets to extinguish the fire is underway, official sources said.

The Bambi bucket carried by helicopter is capable of carrying a maximum of 3,500 litres of water at a time which can be replenished with water from any water body with a depth of just two metres.

The focus of the operation was to prevent the spread of fire to contiguous areas before concentrating the effort on dousing it completely.

The aerial firefighting operation by the IAF is being carried out in close coordination with the local authorities including the City Police, they said.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 fire tenders are on the job to extinguish the fire and to bring it under control, Coimbatore Corporation sources said.

The area was totally enveloped with thick smoke emanating from the yard, as the garbage in nearly 15 acres of the yard was burning along with solid waste.

A few residents blamed sone of the corporation authorities for deliberately lighting fire as they could not not remove the garbage piling up on daily basis.