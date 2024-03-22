  • Download mobile app
March 22, 2024
ICICI Bank opens a branch in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 22, 2024

The Branch has an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine available 24×7

Coimbatore, March 22: ICICI Bank has set up a branch in Coimbatore, its 32nd in the city. Housed at VSK Building in Vadavalli, the branch is equipped with an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers.

Dr. A. K. Ravikumar, Director, Mowthi Nursing Home (P) Ltd, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan, along with remittance and card services to with remittance and card services to resident as well as non-resident Indians. It further provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The branch also offers Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening of accounts and Fixed Deposit (FD), raising cheque book request, generation of e-statements and change of address, among others.

ICICI Bank has a network of about 595 branches and 1945 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Tamil Nadu.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.

