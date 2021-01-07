Iconic fashion designer Satya Paul passes away

Covai Post Network

Satya Paul, though best known as the designer who reinvented the saree for contemporary women, was far more a being who was devoted to seeking and spirituality. He passed away today, of natural causes, at the Isha Yoga Center. He was 79.

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, shared in a tweet message:

Satya Paul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and

unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a

beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings.

His son, Puneet Nanda, wrote on Facebook, “He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing.”

Satya Paul’s journey started from the hardships of partition, learning from his own initiatives and always acknowledging the abundance and wonder of life. His inquisitive nature led him to

be a pioneer in the field of retail, starting in the late 60’s, and expanding to exports of the finest Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America.

In 1980, he launched the first ‘saree boutique’ in India, L’Affaire, and in 1986, India’s first designer label with his son Puneet. The Satya Paul brand became one of the premier brands of the country. He passed on the mantle to his son in 2000, and they later exited the company in 2010.

His business acumen was not in the core ideas of finance or understanding of strategy, but of a passionate love for the arts and creation of beauty. He created fabrics just as he cooked; without a plan and always taking the path untrodden.

However, for all the success in the world, those who were close to him, knew him above all as a seeker. His search began attending talks with J Krishnamurty in the early 70’s. Later he chose to be initiated into neo-sannyas by Osho in 1976. He discovered Sadhguru in 2007 and intuitively threw himself into yoga. He joined his family and became a full time resident of the Isha Yoga Center in 2015.