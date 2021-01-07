Iconic PSG Hospitals & MGM Healthcare sign MoU to offer heart-lung transplant & heart failure clinic services

Covai Post Network

PSG Hospitals signed a memorandum of understanding with MGM Healthcare, a super-specialty, quaternary care hospital in Chennai on January 7. The MoU establishes a Comprehensive Centre of Excellence for heart and lung transplantation and a heart failure clinic at PSG Hospitals to support patients with very complex and chronic heart and lung ailments.

PSG is one of the leading hospitals in this part of region to perform various transplantations like kidney, liver and dual lung transplantations successfully, the transplantation team comprises dedicated surgeons, anaesthetists, intensivists, ably supported by perfusionists technicians and nurses joining hands. MGM healthcare will fortify the transplantation of heart-lung in this region.

MGM Healthcare, being one of the leading institutes for transplants in the country, will join hands with PSG Hospitals for this venture. The clinical team from MGM Healthcare will be working closely with the clinical team at PSG Hospitals to establish the heart and lung transplant programmes and provide treatment options for patients in both of these institutions.

This MoU is aimed at treating deserving chronic heart and lung patients who are unable to cope up with normal life, even with maximum possible medical treatment. A team of cardiologists, pulmonologists, transplant surgeons, dedicated anaesthetists and intensivists ably supported by a team of technicians, perfusionists and nurses, will deliver world-class care.

In his Presidential Address, L Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions, said: Heart and lung failure cast a gloomy life to thousands of patients who lead a miserable life. They depend on plenty of medicines and at times, continuous oxygen delivery even for a small work or even to take care of themselves. Heart and lung transplantation gives a new normal life to many such patients. Unfortunately getting such organs through deceased donor as well expertise to handle these procedures are very rare.

MGM healthcare has a top quality heart and lung transplantation team headed by Dr. Prof.K.R.Balakrishnan, who’s a leading surgeon in India. Their track record is excellent with good quality outcome. PSG is always a front runner in delivering the best of education or the health care in the region. We, who have taken charity as our fore father’s fifth brother, take lead in delivering our best services whenever and wherever possible. We at PSG having done the first dual lung transplantation way before 2016, are greatful to MGM healthcare for initiating heart transplantation program. This MoU will ignite a new era of heart and lung transplantation program in PSG through initiation of a heart failure clinic. I am sure that this would initiate a new lease of life for deserving many such patients in the region.

Meet the team:

MGM healthcare team – Dr. KR Balakrishnan Director, Mr. Harish Manian CEO

PSG super speciality hospital team

L. Gopalakrishnan Managing Trustee – PSG Institutions.

Dr .J.S Bhuvaneswaran, Director – PSG Super Speciality Hospitals.

Dr. S . Ramalingam Dean – PSG IMSR Hospitals.

Dr. P.R Murugesan, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery, PSG Super Speciality Hospitals.