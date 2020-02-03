Immolation bid by auto rickshaw driver at Coimbatore collectorate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An auto rickshaw driver Monday attempted to set himself afire on the district collectorate premises here, as he was facing serious financial problems.

Vinodh, hailing from Neelikonapalayam in the city, arrived in his vehicle with his two children and suddenly poured kerosene he had kept in the auto and attempted to light the matchstick.

However, an alert police on duty overpowered and foiled his attempt.

Vinodh had come to submit a petition to the collector as Monday being the grievances day.

In his petition it was mentioned that he was already in debts and mentally upset following slow down in auto rickshaw business. Besides, he was cheated financially by some people, the petition said.

Since there was no one to extend a helping hand, he was upset thinking about the future of the children and was taking this extreme step as he wanted the government to give good education to the children and take stringent action against those who cheated him, the evidence of which was recorded in his mobile phone Vinodh in his petition said.