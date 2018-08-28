  • Download mobile app

28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

Implementation of Aroma mission: TNAU inks pact with CSIR-CIMAP

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: In order to implement the Aroma mission and Phytopharma projects and rural technologies in the State, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatics Plants (CIMAP).

Both the institutes also agreed to take up joint R&D projects in the areas of mutual interests, under the MoU, which was signed in the presence of TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramasamy and CIMAP Director Dr A K Tripathi.

Based on the agreement, CIMAP will provide quality planting material of identified aromatic crops to the farmers in the first year for mutually agreed acreage, besides providing processing facility (Distillation unit) of appropriate capacity depending on strategic requirement or area under cultivation at farmer’s field and facilitating marketing /sale of the produce.

The MoU will benefit Tamil Nadu farmers since there will be regular follow up supervision of cultivation, processing and marketing in the state and will also facilitate scientists and students to use the laboratory at CIMAP for research, it said.

Through this agreement, farmers will get continuous supply of quality planting material of improved varieties of medicinal and aromatic crops who will get higher value for the raw material and essential oil, as CIMAP is engaged in R&D activities in the area of cultivation and processing of medicinal and aromatic plants in the country.

This MoU is for a period of three years and will be renewed further for a mutually agreed period.

