In trying to please the Lord, auto rickshaw driver crashes to death

All the things men and women do to please the Lord! Auto-riskshaw driver T Arumugham was doing a dangerous feat – walking on a six inch parapet of a temple atop a hill in Namakkal-Tiruchirapalli border in Thalaimalai hills – and crashed to death as he slipped. The incident of Saturday morning caught on phone camera by another devotee went viral.

Going around the temple, located atop the 2400 feet high hills, surrounded by huge boulders and rocks on three sides with a steep fall into a forested valley, is banned after few people died doing the rounds of the temple to please the presiding deity – Sanjeevi Perumal – for his blessings.

Unmindful of the ban, Arumugham walked onto the six inch space and began inching forward on his determined journey -round the temple – when he slipped. And instantly fell but tried to hang on briefly. But it was all over in a flash and no one could react, and he crashed to his death.

The 38 year old auto-rikshaw driver from Musiri town in Tiruchirappalli district Arumugam had completed two rounds and was turning for his third when he slipped and fell – to his death, said a fire officer who was part of the search mission in the forested hills.

V Ranjenran, Fire Officer in Namakkal said it took two days for the search party comprising police personnel, locals and fire service personnel to locate the body, bring it outside and ferry into then local hospital for post mortem.

Hundreds of devotees make a beeline for the temple on Purataasi and some take risk and ignore the warnings not to step on the thin parapet.

Rajendran said that the body of Arumugam was found after a search over Saturday and Sunday. Bans are ineffective, only government should think of constructing wall to prevent more people from falling to their death, he said.

WATCH VIDEO HERE : https://youtu.be/I0gpL6hOAtI