Coimbatore – Inauguration ceremony of First batch of BPT students of Nehru College of Physiotherapy. with a great zeal and Enthusiasm at Nethaji hall in the college premises. A galaxy of dignitaries and intellectuals graced the occasion as guests. Guard of honour to the guests by NCC students. Prof. Dr. V. Vijayaraj MPT., Ph.D., Principal, Nehru College of Physiotherapy welcomed the guests, freshers, parents and the gathering. CEO/Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions, Dr. P. Krishnakumar presided over the function and gave Presidential address to the gathering. Deputy Director – Academics, Vinayaga Mission’s Research Foundation (DU)-Salem & Central Executive Member – South Zone – Indian Association of Physiotherapists, Prof. Dr. A. Rajan Samuel, MPT., Ph.D., and Principal, KG College of Physiotherapy, Coimbatore, Prof. M. Manoj Abraham MPT, Ph.D., were the Chief guests of the ceremony. The chief guests emphasized about the career and future scope aspects of the field of Physiotherapy. And also motivated the students and parents by giving the enlights on the importance of physiotherapy in the health sector. At the end of ceremony Dr. D. Vignesh Prabhu, Asst. Professor of Nehru College of Physiotherapy proposed the vote of thanks. All the Principals, Heads and Deans of various sister concern institutions of NGI were present to grace this occasion. As a part of the ceremony, Classrooms, Anatomy-Physiology Museum and other Laboratories were opened by the chief guests. The arrangements for the inauguration ceremony were made in grandeur by the college management.