Income Tax official goes missing

An Income Tax officer in the city was reported missing since October 13 and search was on for him.In his complaint, Sembagaraman, a retired IPS officer, his son Shivakumar (37) has not returned home in Peelamedu, after he went out at 6 p.m. on October 13.
Police are investigating, whether he had gone to the relatives’ house or kidnapped by some one. Two special teams have been formed to trace the missing person, they said.
