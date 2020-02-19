India expected to be preferred market for apparel sourcing

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : India is expected to be a preferred market for sourcing for the buyers from US,UK Europe and Canada, as the trade with China was greatly affected due to Corona Virus, Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman, A Shakivel has said.

Summing up the three-day 47th edition of India Knit Fair, which concluded Wednesday at Tirupur, near here, Shaktivel said that the fair was organized in the backdrop of current economic scenario.

Stating that China’s Trade with other countries was greatly affected due to Corona virus, he said the U.K has detached itself from the European Union, which gives an edge to India.

Also the countries which were depending on China have learnt a lesson that they should have an alternate market for sourcing, which have made India as their preferred destination, Shaktivel, who is also the Chairman of the Fair, said in a release.

Director Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu M Karunakaran, who was present on the inaugural had informed that Textile Policy will support the growth of knitting and textile sector in the State.

He had also expressed that the Government is keen in developing industrial sectors in the state for textile and apparel sector.

On display at the fair included Summer/Winter collections in knitwear for infants, kids, men and women, space dyed yarn garments made from mélange yarn dyed stripes and jacquard were displayed along with cotton, Polyester, Poly cotton, Polyester-viscose blended fabric apparels, Shaktivel said.

Specially garments made from banana cotton blend have well attracted visitors. Banana cotton blend with 80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent banana fibre has the property very cool and comfort.

A total 39 leading Exporters from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Kolkatta have participated and displayed their products and 31 buyers and 142 buying house, agents.from different countries have visited the stalls and expected business was worth Rs.300 crore, Shaktivel said.