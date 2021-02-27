India Toy Fair begins

Covai Post Network

The curtain went up on the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday with a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the 56 schools which were selected to participate in the fair was the National Model Senior Secondary School.

Pointing out that a Toy Library has been functioning in the school since 2011,the Principal Ms.Geetha Laxman said that it was in keeping with a vision of its founder Dr.Palanisamy.It not only formed part of the teaching pedagogy but also felicitates children to take toys home just like books.

Adverting to a quote of American author H.Jackson Brown,she said that children should be given toys that are powered by their imagination

and not batteries.

Toys have existed since 5000 years from the Indus Valley Civilisation and only these toys have evolved to what they are today. At National

Model , “ we strongly believe that toys and games are not only meant to keep children entertained, but also to teach them how to develop their minds” .Since 1987, National Model’s curriculum and annual pedagogy contains subject wise instructional objectives and the

pedagogical practices based on toys. Over the years, “ we understood that toys should become a part of everyday learning and any concept or

skill taught could be connected to a toy, which can also give them a rich and joyful learning experience”. ‘National Toy Fair’, the brainchild of the prime minister thought of to highlight the huge potential of the toy market and the opportunities that can be tapped to promote indigenous toys. “We are proud to join hands for this historic mission”,Ms.Laxman added.

For further details contact 9994355543.

For Registration go into www.theindiatoyfair.in