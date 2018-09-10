  • Download mobile app

10 Sep 2018, Edition - 1154, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Hard Fact: Delhi High Court directs Gandhis to approach Income Tax department with their grievances
  • CBI sends Neeshal Modi’s extradition request to MHA
  • Gutka Scam: CBI gets custody of all 5 persons, including owner of MDM Gutkha company, Madhav Rao
  • Chhattisgarh: Maoist terrorists tied over 30 villagers to trees and beat them up for not attending a Maoist meeting in Dantewada
  • NCW summons Kerala MLA PC George over misogynist remarks against rape victim nun
  • BJP hits back at Congress over Bharat bandh, ‘Congress resorting to shameful violence’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • SC asks for progress report from the CBI in the Babri demolition case
  • Met issues 48-hour heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand
  • Most petrol pumps remain closed in Mumbai, Thane
  • Nun’s body found in Kerala convent well
Coimbatore

Indian Army, Kochi customs, Indian Railways register wins

Covai Post Network

September 10, 2018

Coimbatore : Indian Railway today scripted an excellent victory over Indian Air Force 73-60 in the All India Basketball Tournament for men for PSG Trophy being played here.

The winners who were trailing 48-49 at the end of third quarter, pulled up socks and managed to win with a margin of 13 points at the long whistle.

Loveneeth scored 23 points for winners, while Praveen and Narendar poted 17 points each for the losers.

In another match Indian Army Delhi defeated ICF Chennai 88-44

Taking comfortable lead since start, the winners were 50 during half time as against 32 by Chennaites.

For Army Nalla Guru and ManuThomas scored 18 points each, while Praveen Kumar potted 16 points for the loses.

In the 3rd Match Kochi Customs defeated Income Tax Chennai 73-66.

