Indian Army, Kochi customs, Indian Railways register wins

Coimbatore : Indian Railway today scripted an excellent victory over Indian Air Force 73-60 in the All India Basketball Tournament for men for PSG Trophy being played here.

The winners who were trailing 48-49 at the end of third quarter, pulled up socks and managed to win with a margin of 13 points at the long whistle.

Loveneeth scored 23 points for winners, while Praveen and Narendar poted 17 points each for the losers.

In another match Indian Army Delhi defeated ICF Chennai 88-44

Taking comfortable lead since start, the winners were 50 during half time as against 32 by Chennaites.

For Army Nalla Guru and ManuThomas scored 18 points each, while Praveen Kumar potted 16 points for the loses.

In the 3rd Match Kochi Customs defeated Income Tax Chennai 73-66.