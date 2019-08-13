Indian Bank lifts PSG Trophy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Indian Bank Tuesday lifted the prestigious PSG Trophy beating Indian Army 79-61 in the finals of 55th All India Basketball Tournament for Men.

Hari Ram scored 29 points, Gineeb Benny and Suriya 14 each for the winners, while Suresh Kumar scored 14 and IssacThomas 12 for losing finalists.

Besides the PSG Rolling trophy, the winners bagged a cash prize of Rs one lakh and the runners Rs.50,000.

KSEB defeated Indian Air Force 76-73 and secured third place

Jishnu G Nair 19 and Rahul Sarath 15 played well for the winners and Ajay Hooda scored 19 for Airmen.

KSEB received Rs.25,000 and Indian Air Force Rs.15,000

The Best player award Rs.10,000 was given to Hari Ram of Indian Bank.

PSG Institutions Managing Trustee L. Gopalakrishnan presided the prize giving ceremony and City police commissioner Sumit Sharan gave away the prizes.