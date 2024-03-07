IndianOil Racing Fuel ‘STORM’ Powers the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship 2024

Covai Post Network





India’s energy major IndianOil, is thrilled to announce the partnership with FIM (Federation Internationale De Motocyclisme), as the “Official Fuel Partner” for the prestigious Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) over a span of three years, from 2024 to 2026.

This collaboration entails IndianOil providing category 2 race fuel, “STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel,” across all ARRC events. “STORM”, which is produced at IndianOil’s Gujarat refinery, is a highlight of IndianOil’s diverse and ambitious product range, which also includes AV Gas 100 LL and reference fuels, reflecting India’s commitment to self-reliance (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) and technological advancement. The arrival of ‘STORM,’ in the international arena marks a significant stride towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This race fuel also showcases IndianOil’s innovation and expertise in producing specialized fuels that adhere to stringent international norms, receiving approval from the FIM approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman IndianOil said “As we embark on this exhilarating partnership with FIM for the Asia Road Racing Championship, IndianOil is proud to fuel the fast lanes of motorsport with our cutting-edge ‘STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel’. The fuel stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, embodying our relentless pursuit of developing specialised fuels that meet stringent international standards. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative on the global stage.”

STORM- Ultimate Racing Fuel is designed as a high-performance gasoline specifically tailored for the rigorous demands of various racing circuits, including enduro, trial, circuit racing, motocross and supermoto, cross-country, e-bike, and track racing. This specialized fuel meets the requirements for FIM Category 2 race fuels, catering to all classes of motorbikes engaged in these competitions.

What sets STORM- Ultimate Racing Fuel apart from regular commercial gasoline are its unique fuel properties. These include a specific density range, distillation range, vapour pressure (DVPE), and olefin content, which are optimized to enhance performance in high demand racing conditions.

The benefits of using STORM- Ultimate Racing Fuel in racing vehicles are multifaceted. It ensures the cleanliness of engine parts and the fuel delivery system, while also providing corrosion protection for the vehicle’s metallic components. This leads to tangible improvements in vehicle performance, including faster acceleration, increased power, and smoother drivability. Additionally, it contributes to lower engine deposits and reduced exhaust emissions, promoting both engine longevity and environmental sustainability.

In preparation for the upcoming Thailand event scheduled from March 15-17, IndianOil has shipped off “STORM” fuel from Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai on February 23, 2024, with a virtual flag-off by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs.

Furthermore, IndianOil’s commitment to motorsport extends beyond the ARRC, as evidenced by its partnership with the inaugural MotoGP Bharat last year, reinforcing its dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in motorcycle racing on both national and international stages.

With its vast experience in supplying premium fuels and extensive presence especially in lubricants market across various countries, IndianOil is poised to contribute significantly to the success of the Asia Road Racing Championship, bolstering its position as a Trusted Fuel Partner in the motorsport domain.

IndianOil looks forward to an exciting journey ahead, fueled by innovation, excellence, and a shared passion for motor racing.