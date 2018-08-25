Inflow to Mettur dam increases

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The inflow to Mettur dam in Salem from Karnataka is on the increase from this morning

The discharge from Kabini and KRS reservoir from Karnataka was less in the last two days measuring around 17,000 cusecs to Hogenakkal and from there 15,000 cusecs to Mettur dam.

Due to increased discharge, the inflow to Mettur increased to 20,742 cusecs this morning and outflow stood at 20,800 cusecs, official sources said.

The water level in the dam is 120 feet and storage level stood at 93.47 TMC.

Karnataka is releasing 32,660 cusecs of water–11,458 cusecs from Kabini and 21,202 cuses from KRS, resulting in the increased inflow to Biligundlu in the Tamil Nadu border to 24,000 cusecs from 17,000 cusecs and Hogenakkal receiving 21,000 cusecs from 17,000 cusecs.