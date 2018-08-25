  • Download mobile app

25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  • South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
  • Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  • First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
Coimbatore

Inflow to Mettur dam increases

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Coimbatore : The inflow to Mettur dam in Salem from Karnataka is on the increase from this morning

The discharge from Kabini and KRS reservoir from Karnataka was less in the last two days measuring around 17,000 cusecs to Hogenakkal and from there 15,000 cusecs to Mettur dam.

Due to increased discharge, the inflow to Mettur increased to 20,742 cusecs this morning and outflow stood at 20,800 cusecs, official sources said.

The water level in the dam is 120 feet and storage level stood at 93.47 TMC.

Karnataka is releasing 32,660 cusecs of water–11,458 cusecs from Kabini and 21,202 cuses from KRS, resulting in the increased inflow to Biligundlu in the Tamil Nadu border to 24,000 cusecs from 17,000 cusecs and Hogenakkal receiving 21,000 cusecs from 17,000 cusecs.

