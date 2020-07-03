  • Download mobile app
03 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Injured tusker dies without responding to treatment in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2020

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of the death of two elephants in this district, an eight-year old tusker, which was under
treatment for the last six days, died at Sirumugai forest ranget Friday.

The tusker was found lying on its side and was not not able to stand up due to severe injuries on legs in Pethikutti area and forest
department veterinarian started giving treatment from June 26.

The condition of the tusker was considerably improving and walked a few steps on Wednesday after administering glucose, nutritious food and antiboitics.

However, the elephant died this afternoon, a forest department official said.

This is the third elephant dying in the last 24 hours in the district, particularly the Mettupalayam area, as one elephant was shot dead by farmers and another died of ill health.

Another elephant was electrocuted in a bamboo resorts in Masinagudi area in Nilgiris district.

