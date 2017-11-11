Inspector, head constable placed under suspension

Covai Post Network

The inspector and head constable attached to Kovilpalayam station and lodged in Central jail for accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000, have been placed under suspension.

The two were caught red handed by Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials, while allegedly accepting the marked currency notes from a person for hushing up a theft case.

They were later remanded to custody.

While Inspector Sekharan was suspended on the orders of Inspector General of Police Pari, who is also holding charge of DIG, Coimbatore, Head Constable Dhanapal was placed under suspension by Superintendent of Police P Murthy, police said.

The orders were served on the accused at the jail.