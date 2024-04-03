introduces New Vicks Roll-On offering On-the-Go Relief from Headaches with fast action in just 2 minutes

Covai Post Network

With a legacy of powerful relief and care of over 125 years, Vicks the World’s #1 selling cough and cold brand continues its effort to innovate towards providing superior products that allow families and friends to care for one another.

The brand today, announced the launch of the New Vicks Roll-On for fast relief from headaches – it’s 3rd innovation in India over the last 12 months after the launch of Vicks ZzzQuil Natura (from the World’s #1 Sleep Aid Brand) for occasional sleeplessness, and New Vicks VapoRub Steam Pods, its first steam inhalation capsules globally.

Sahil Sethi, Category Leader, Consumer Healthcare, P&G India, “Vicks has helped relieve cough, cold, and flu symptoms for generations of Indians. We stay committed to build on this legacy by always listening to what our consumers need and incorporating these insights across our product formulations and packaging. With our New Vicks Roll-On, we are proud to introduce a fast and on-the-go relief for headaches that often accompany cough and cold symptoms.

Headaches can affect people at any time, causing discomfort and impacting the ability to carry on with daily tasks. Especially designed for our Indian consumers, the new Vicks Roll-On offers Fast Action in just 2 minutes, it comes with a roller ball technology and non-greasy formula that allows for on-the-go headache relief.”

According to Dr. Jaspreet Kochhar, Director, Vicks Research & Development, “The New Vicks Roll-On is a superior product formula containing high strength Ayurvedic ingredients like Pudinah (Menthol) and Karpoor (Camphor), formulated to meet the needs of Indian consumers. It is especially designed to provide swift, effective, and on-the-go solution for those unexpected moments when a headache threatens to derail your day.

The packaging is unique with it being the first roll on with a key chain, to provide convenience and portability to solve for those moments when one needs it the most. This roll-on product has a pleasing and well loved Vicks aroma making it useable even when outside home.”

Vicks launched its latest offering with a quirky ‘Jeb mein Vicks toh sardard fix’ new television commercial showing how a headache could strike at the worst time but you can get a quick fix with new Vicks Roll-on. The protagonist, a scientist, receives good news about his space mission but is unable to show his excitement as he is troubled by his headache.

When suggested to use the new Vicks roll on, the scientist gets quick relief from his headache and is able to celebrate the achievement

The new consumer friendly Roll-On comes with the classic Vicks key chain to make it easy for consumers to carry the relief they need with them wherever and whenever they need it.

vicks Roll-on is now available on shelves of major chemist, HFS, and modern retail stores across the country. It will also be available through major ecommerce retailers. It is available at MRP offer price of INR 65 currently (inclusive of all taxes). Final pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Read label before use. If symptom persists, see a doctor.