Isha Foundation an Educational Institution, rules Madras High Court

Accepts Union government’s categorization of Yoga Institutes under Educational Institutions not needing Environmental clearance as per EIA notification

Isha Foundation had approached the Madras High Court, with respect to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) notification to clarify Yoga institutes’ categorisation under educational institution thus exempting environmental clearance. The Union Government clarified that the definition of an educational institution includes Isha Foundation’s activities and that the EIA notification was never applicable to Educational Institutions. On this clarification, Madras High Court quashed a Show Cause Notice issued on the basis of an erroneous interpretation of the law.

Isha Foundation has always been committed to protecting the Environment and being compliant with all applicable laws.