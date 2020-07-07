Isha founder’s painting of a bull fetches Rs.5.1 crore through on-line auction

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The painting, ‘Bhairava’, the unique painting of a bull, by Isha Foundation Founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev fetched Rs. 5.1 crore through online-auction.

The painting was put for online auction a month ago and was closed on Monday evening and received the highest bid of Rs.5.1 crore, which will go to Isha’s Outreach programme.

This is the second artwork that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreach’s efforts which include distribution of protective gear to frontline workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards prepared in readiness and a daily supply of cooked meals and an immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu.

“Our efforts to provide nourishment to daily wagers in rural India who have no other means, is expanding into thousands of people every day. In this effort to generate funds for feeding the underprivileged, this painting is an offering,” Jaggi Vasudev said in a statement.

‘Bhairava’ is his tribute to Isha’s much-loved bull who passed away in April last and Sadhguru used cow dung as a backdrop for the artwork that has been created using charcoal, turmeric and limestone.

His first painting titled ‘To Live Totally!’ was an abstract oil on canvas and fetched Rs 4.14 crore, an Isha release said Tuesday.

The proceeds from the paintings will enable Isha Outreach’s #BeatTheVirus campaign to continue its ongoing daily meal distribution that has been protecting rural communities from starvation for nearly three months now.