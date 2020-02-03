Isha Green School Award to 35 schools in Kancheepuram District

Covai Post Network

Nearly 35 schools in Kancheepuram district were presented with the “Green School Award” by Shri. Sengottaiyan, Minister of School Education Department today.

These 35 schools have been identified as the schools with the best practices in raising saplings with the guidance of Isha Green School Movement. The prizes were also distributed for the winners of the district level arts competition in the theme “My role in Environmental Development.

The Award distribution Ceremony that happened at Sanandha Hall, Rajakilpakkam, Tambaram also marked the completion of the 3rd year of the Green School Movement organized by Isha Green School Movement in collaboration with the Department of School Education of Tamil Nadu.

Sengottaiyan, Minister of School Education; . Chitlapakkam Rajendran, former Member of Parliament; Damodaran, District Education Officer; and Swami Rabya, Coordinator of the Isha Green School Movement were part of the event.S

Sengottaiyan, Minister of School Education, after the distribution of the awards congratulated Isha’s Project GreenHands for the successful implementation of the Green School Movement.

Speaking about the importance of trees, he said, “Trees are important for all living beings on earth to breathe. The students of Kancheepuram district have produced 45 lakh trees with support from Isha Green School Movement which is commendable.” He also pledged that the School Education Department will continue to provide support to the Movement in the future.

Green School Movement is an environmental initiative of Isha’s Project GreenHands. It is being implemented in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu School Education Department since 2011. The initiative was started to create environmental awareness among students and was launched in Kancheepuram District in 2017.

GSM has been launched in 9 districts – Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Trichy, Puducherry, Salem, Vizhupuram, Kanchipuram, and Vellore. Students in these districts have raised, cared for, distributed and planted nearly 46 lakh saplings.