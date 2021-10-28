  • Download mobile app
28 Oct 2021, Edition - 2298, Thursday
Coimbatore

Isha offers 3-day free yoga program as Deepavali gift You could participate from home

Covai Post Network

October 28, 2021

Isha offers a yoga program ‘Uyir Nokkam” online from November 12 to November 14 to commemorate Deepavali.

This two-hour program is available in three different time slots: Morning 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, Afternoon 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or evening 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Participants can choose any one of the three slots according to their convenience.

Anyone above 12 years of age is eligible to participate in the program. This program helps in strengthening the spinal cord, gives relief from knee pain, relieves stress and improves health.

Those who wish to participate in this program should register at http://isha.co/uno-pb If you need support to register, give a missed call to 7383673836. Registration closes on November 5 at 9:00 PM.

