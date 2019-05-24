Isha Outreach free dental, eye camp on May 26

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A free dental and eye checkup and treatment camp will been conducted by Isha Outreach in collaboration with Arogyalai, Sri Vigneswara Vidhyala School and Aravind Eye Hospital on May 26.

The camp will be held at Sri Vigneswara Vidhyalaya School, Thondamuthur.

Those attending the camp would be diagnosed free of cost for cataract, long and short sighta and other complications. Those diagnosed for cataract would be get treatment at Aravind Eye Hospital, an Isha statement said today.

Food, travel, stay, medicine and operation charges will be taken care of and spectacles would be provided at discounted rates.

Those willing to participate are to bring any government authorised ID proof.