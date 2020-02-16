  • Download mobile app
16 Feb 2020, Edition - 1678, Sunday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC dismisses Nirbhaya Case death row prisoner Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging President’s decision to reject his mercy plea.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s Pulwama comment triggers war of words between BJP and Congress
  • Sushma Swaraj epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: PM Modi
  • PM Narendra Modi pays homage to the Pulwama martyrs.
  • Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law becomes UK’s new Finance Minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Isha Yoga Center gears up for Yaksha

Covai Post Network

February 16, 2020

Isha Yoga center is gearing up for Yaksha, a 3-day annual festival set to happen from February 18 to February 20. 

This celebration of music, dance and culture provides a stage for prominent artists from all over India to showcase their talents.

This cultural fest acts a precursor to the widely anticipated Mahashivratri night, which falls on February 21 this year.

Yaksha 2020 commences on 18th of February with a Hindustani Violin performance by Smt. Kala Ramnath followed by vocals of the Hyderabadi brothers, Shri. Seshachari and Shri. Ragavachari on February 19.

The finale of Yaksha 2020 will feature the traditional Odissi dance form performed by Smt. Sharmila Biswas. It will happen at the Surya Kund Mandapam from 6.50 pm to 8.30 pm. 

This event is free and open to all

Adding to the festivities, an exhibit of traditional textiles and hand crafts has also been arranged.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿