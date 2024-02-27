Isha’s Educational Assistance Empowers 38 First-Generation Students

Covai Post Network

On February 25, educational assistance was provided to 38 first-generation students from villages around Isha who are pursuing higher education. The event took place at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore and was attended by school and college students receiving education through Isha’s scholarship, accompanied by their parents.

Special guests at the event included Maa Chandrahasa, a sannyasi in Isha, Mrs. Savitri, Principal of Isha Vidya Matriculation School, and Smt. Kavita, a professor at PSG Kanya Gurukulam College. They presented scholarship cheques to the students.

Swami Chidakasha, involved in the rural development work of Isha, stated, “We have been providing educational assistance since 2005, resulting in a large number of tribal children becoming first-generation graduates. Tribal villages such as Dhanikandi, Madakadu, Mullangadu, Nallur Vayal, Seengapathi, and others like Mathuvarayapuram, Semmedu, Alandurai, Naraseepuram are also benefiting.”

“In addition to tuition assistance, we offer free spoken English classes and special coaching for TNPSC exams,” he revealed.

Sajitha, a student from Nallur Vayal village who received the scholarship, shared, “I am currently in the final year of B.Com. Isha has been supporting me since I was in class 1. Particularly, my English speaking skills have improved due to studying at Isha Vidya School. It has greatly helped me in college. I am the first in my family to complete my graduation, and I have decided to pursue M.Com next,” she said.

Artistic performances of Bharatanatyam, Kalaripayattu, and folk dance by students trained by Isha mesmerized the audience gathered at the event.