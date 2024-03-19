Isuzu Motors India to roll-out ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ across India.

Covai Post Network

Customers can avail the exciting service benefits* at all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets from 19th to 24th March, 2024

Coimbatore, March, 19: In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Pre-Summer camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 19th to 24th March, 2024 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Pre-Summer Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Bhubhaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Kukatpally & L.B.Nagar), Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.