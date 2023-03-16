Isuzu Motors India to roll-out ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ across India

Covai Post Network

• Customers can avail the exciting service benefits* at all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets from 22nd to 29th March, 2023

Coimbatore 16 March 2023, New Delhi: In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Pre-Summer Camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 22nd to 29th March, 2023 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Pre-Summer Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://isuzu.in/service-booking/ for service booking. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.