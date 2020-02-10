IT department should find out the name of politicians owning the seized money      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu CPI on Monday asked Income Tax department to investigate the source of the money recovered from the film

producer Anbuchezhian,after reports started appearing that it belonged to some politicians.

Income Tax department, during a raid on the house of the producer had seized some documents and Rs.300 crore cash from the producer and reports started emerging that the money belonged to some top political leaders in Tamil Nadu, CPI State secretary, R Mutharasan told reporters here.

Since a few names were in circulation, the department should get deep into the issue and reveal the names, he said.

Alleging that Income Tax department was functioning like a BJP unit, he said that the department was trying to bring some persons to toe their line.

Though the announcement that making Delta region as a protected agriculture region was a delayed one, CPI had welcomed it, he said adding that the Chief minister, should have avoided politics during the announcement.

The government should also make its stand clear in the background of Centre announcing that no State permission was needed for the Hydrocarbon project, Mutharasan said.