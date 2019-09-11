It is Stalin’s habit to blame government:CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Accusing DMK President, M K Stalin of making it a habit to blame him and his government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy on Wednesday said that the development of the State will be known only after visiting foreign countries.

” Stalin does not know how the government is functioning and the only party which is not bothered about the State” , Palanisamy told reporters at the City Airport.

As usual he is blaming the Government about the foreign tour and it has become a habit for making such remarks for every thing, he said.

Comparing to the investment of Rs.26,000 crore during DMK period, AIADMK regime had attracted Rs.two lakh crore investment and set up

industries worth Rs,53,000 crore, he said.

The chief ministers of other States were also going and attracting investment from abroad, Palanisamy said.

Palanisamy said that AIADMK has proved its majority in the assembly as sought by Stalin but after that he only had to tear his shirt and squat on the road.

His foreign trip was fruitful and investors had welcomed it, he said adding that there was no economic crisis in the State, which was the reason for getting huge foreign investments.

The government will operate helicopter ambulance in the State, as in foreign countries, he said.

Later Palanisamy visited party MLA Amman Arjun, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.