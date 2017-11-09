IT raids at seven Coimbatore locations

Covai Post Network

The houses of a businessman, a sand dealer and a wood supplier are among the seven locations in and around Coimbatore where income tax officials are conducting raids.

The raids on premises and establishments of the relatives and friends of jailed VI Sasikala began this morning.

According to police sources, IT sleuths raided the house and business establishments of sand dealer Arumugasamy, involved in giving free scholarships to the poor for the last few years.

Raids were also carried out at the house of one Sajivan, who supplied wood and interiors to the Kodanadu bungalow in Kotagiri estate which belonged to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Raids were also conducted at his workshop in Gudalur in Nilgiris district and also at three estates – Kodanadu, Curson and Medanadu.

Sajivan is said to be very close to Dinakaran and was also questioned by police investigating the murder of a security guard at the estate.

Police said details of seizure as part of the raids were yet to be ascertained.