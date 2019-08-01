Japanese Ambassador visits ‘Padman’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ambassador of Japan in India, Kenji Hiramatsu Thursday visited ‘Padman,’ Muruganantham Arunachalam in his factory here.

Hiramatsu, accompanied by his wife Patricia, travelled all the way to the city only to meet Muruganantham to discuss about his affordable invention of sanitary pad making.

“Muruganantham and his invention are very famous in Japan and he has a lot of young fans in the country.They are very happy to know about Muruganantham’s invention to make affordable pads for women,” he was quoted as saying in a release issued on behalf of Muruganantham.

The Japanese envoy learnt and made a pad himself in 10 minutes and said this affordable invention can make a lot of difference to the world.

The ambassador has invited Murugananatham to Japan