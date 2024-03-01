Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles brings its Mega Service Camp to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, 28th February, 2024: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is set to extend its highly successful Mega Service Camp to Coimbatore, Kerala. Following two successful service camps in Kerala and one in Jaipur, the three-day events will take place in Coimbatore from March 1st to March 3rd, exclusively catering to Jawa motorcycle owners of the 2019 and 2020 models in the region. The service camp will be held at The Signature Motors, 753, Avinashi Road, opp to anna statue, Coimbatore – 641018 As part of the camp, owners of 2019-2020 Jawa motorcycles are entitled to a comprehensive vehicle health check-up and a free replacement of select parts. Leading original equipment suppliers, including Motul, Amaron, and Ceat Tyres, will be actively participating to assist customers. In a continued commitment to long-term customer satisfaction, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering complimentary extended warranties based on the motorcycles’ health evaluation. Additionally, a designated zone will be set up for owners interested in upgrading their motorcycles to assess the exchange value.Building on the success of previous service camps, which serviced over 1000 Jawa motorcycles, the brand will be announcing Mega Service Camps across multiple cities in the coming months. This initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering an unparalleled ownership experience. Owners of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are encouraged to reserve their slots at the nearest brand dealership. Don’t miss the opportunity to ensure your motorcycle receives top-notch care and experience the commitment to customer satisfaction firsthand.