Joyalukkas Coimbatore Showroom opens its doors again revamped and upgraded for a premium shopping experience

Coimbatore : World’s favourite jewellery showroom, Joyalukkas is re-opening its Coimbatore showroom after revamping the showroom completely. The newly refurbished showroom will surely enhance the shopping experience for all jewellery lovers. The renewed showroom is located at Cross cut Road, Coimbatore and the grand inauguration will be held on 18th Dec 2021. One of the best designers has re-designed the showroom with premium and modern interiors. To welcome the customers and keep their convenience in mind, we have increased the shopping space and are providing ample parking space as well. Visit the showroom and get a first-hand feel of the best-in-class jewellery shopping experience and check out the latest range of traditional jewellery and other intricately designed collections.

In honour of the grand re-opening of the Coimbatore showroom, we are rewarding our customers with an exclusive limited period offer! We are gifting a free 200mg gold coin to customers for every purchase of gold jewellery worth INR 50,000 or for the purchase of diamond jewellery worth INR 25,000. These collections are intricately crafted by master craftsmen and can add sparkle to all your year-end festive celebrations.

Speaking of the reopening, Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group, quoted, “We have received a lot of love from our patrons in Coimbatore , and we felt it’s now time to upgrade their shopping experience and convenience. With the year coming to an end, we are all thrilled to offer our customers an unparalleled experience with upgraded interiors and an aesthetic atmosphere, a wide range of collections, and superior service. I welcome everyone in Coimbatore to visit us for the finest experience in jewellery shopping.” Joyalukkas Jewellery is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail jewellery chains in the world. Joyalukkas has a very strong presence in Southern India and has been driving the complete renovation and up-gradation of various showrooms across the 5 states to offer a consistent and world-class shopping experience across all its jewellery showrooms.