Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Unveiling a statue of Late G. Ramaswamy Naidu founder of Suguna Group at the Centenary Celebrations

Coimbatore – On the occasion of the 75th year of independence, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the next 25 years are Amrit Kaal for India. “Amrit Kaal will be possible due to the hard work of several persons like the late Sri G. Ramaswamy. We need to talk about them to inspire the young generation” said Sri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. He was speaking after unveiling a statue of Late G. Ramaswamy Naidu founder of Suguna Group at the Centenary Celebrations at Coimbatore. There are many unsung heroes in the Country like him who have contributed to the growth of the nation.

He stated that the success stories of Coimbatore, the hub of Pumps, Tiruppur hub of knitwear garments and Bengaluru, the hub of IT should be emulated by other cities. The 21st century is the era of knowledge and he complimented the Suguna Group for their tremendous contribution to education which benefitted thousands of students and for contributing to the industrial development of Coimbatore.

Earlier welcoming the gathering, Mr. V Lakshminarayasamy, Chairman of the group said that Sri G. Ramaswamy Naidu not only contributed to the growth of the Industry but also shared his success with the community. Mrs. L Suguna, Director of Suguna Institutions stated that several projects would be initiated during the centenary year including setting up of an entrepreneur development cell and a lab for artificial intelligence and IOT which would be used by all students in the area. Several Industrialists and social leaders recalled the stellar role played by him in the development of the region.