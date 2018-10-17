  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday

Travel

Coimbatore

Karur passenger train cancelled for 12 days

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2018

Coimbatore : Trains 06833/06834 Karur- Salem- Karur passenger Special has been cancelled for 10 days from October 19 to 31 due to electrification work on the Karur-Namakkal-Salem section.

The trains would also be cancelled on November 2 and 3, an official statement said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

