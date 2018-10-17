17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday
- Trump gives Saudi Arabia benefit of doubt in journalist’s disappearance
- Woman devotee stopped by protesters from entering Sabarimala
- Congress questions Kerala CM’s visit to UAE, says ‘his visit shows insensitivity & arrogance’
Karur passenger train cancelled for 12 days
Covai Post Network
October 17, 2018
Coimbatore : Trains 06833/06834 Karur- Salem- Karur passenger Special has been cancelled for 10 days from October 19 to 31 due to electrification work on the Karur-Namakkal-Salem section.
The trains would also be cancelled on November 2 and 3, an official statement said.