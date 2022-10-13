Covai Post Network

KCP Infra Limited and M/s Zetwerk manufacturing business Pvt Ltd had signed an MoU for undertaking roads and infrastructure works Pan India.

The MoU was entered and signed by Mr. K Chandraprakash, Managing Director of KCP Infra Limited and Mr. R. Balasubramaniyam, Head – Roads BU of Zetwerks on 11th October 2022 at Coimbatore. This MoU creates an opportunity to collaborate between KCP Infra Limited and Zetwerk to participate in PAN India tenders and targeting to undertake infrastructure development works for over Rs. 5000 Crores in next two years.

M/s Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd is a leading start up and is looking forward to diversity into Roads and infrastructures business and operations. M/s Zetwerk has presence in 15 countries across the globe with businesses in 25 plus industries and having more than 1000 satisfied customers with over 2000 plus projects and having network with more than 10000 plus suppliers. M/s Zetwerk has its office for Indian operations at Bengaluru. M/s Zetwerk will be emerging as one of the fastest growing infrastructure company in near future.

KCP Infra Limited is pioneer in the field of roads and infrastructure project for last two decades. KCP was established in the year 1998 and has grown over years by completing more than 1000 projects successfully in the southern states, KCP Infra ltd. is known for its quality output and timely completion and have won varies awards and appreciation from different Government agencies. KCP Infra limited holds Super Speciality Class infra contract license in Central Government agency MES (Military Engineering Services) and for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KCP holds 1st Class civil contractor license in Tamil Nadu and Kerala under various departments. KCP Infra Limited is driven by K Chandraprakash BE Civil, Managing Director and founding member of the company since inception.

He is Young, energetic and passionate. Under his leadership the company has seen steep and steady growth. Mr. Chandraprakash is a visionary and has plans to take KCP Infra Limited to 5000 crore level in next two years’. KCP Infra Limited currently executing projects in all the four southern states. KCP Infra limited is a young & vibrant company poised to touch greater highs in years to come. KCP Infra limited currently has more than 5000 employees in all its projects put together.