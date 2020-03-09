Kerala native admitted to ESI hospital with suspected viral fever

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : A 36-year old man and native of Thrissur in Kerala is admitted to ESI hospital here, with suspected viral fever.

The man who arrived from Malaysia at the City Airport late Sunday night via Tiruchirapalli flight, was tested to have fever for the last 15 days and also cough and phlegm, hospital sources said Monday.

After taking blood and swab samples in Government Hospital for sending to Chennai to test for Corona Virus, the man was shifted to ESI Hospital early Monday, they said.