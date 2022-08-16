KIT celebrates Freedom-75 with considerable enthusiasm

Covai Post Network





Karpagam Institute of Technology celebrated 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022 in college premises.

The program started with a prayer song at 09:00 am. Following that Dr.P.Manimaran, Principal of Karpagam Institute of Technology unfurled the flag. As soon as Flag was hosted, we sang our flag song with great pride and patriotism at around 9:15 am.

Haripriya, a final year ECE student, took the pledge followed by students and faculty members. The Principal addressed students about the freedom fighters behind the Independence of India. The Independence Day celebration ended with national anthem with Great pride and patriotism following by distribution of sweets to all the students.

During this event, Heads of all Departments, faculties, students, and employees of Karpagam Institute of Technology were present.

Department of Physical Education organized this program.