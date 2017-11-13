KMCH celebrates cancer centre anniversary

Covai Post Network

Kovai Medical College and Hospital celebrated the sixth anniversary of its comprehensive cancer centre yesterday and was attended by more than 300 cancer survivors and their family members.

The centre began its operations in 2011, gradually positioning itself as a trusted one for cancer patient care, research, education and preventive care, according to the hospital.

The centre has handled over 20,000 cancer patients and conducted more than 32,000 chemotherapy and radio therapy for over 4,000 patients. It periodically organises cancer screening camps and awareness programmes. The centre also has a ‘Canserv’ support group of survivors who provide emotional support to patients.

KMCH chairman Dr Nalla G Palaniswami said, “Cancer is curable if detected at the early stage. At the same time we can extend the life of cancer patients if they approach us even at stage II and the centre strives to improve the quality of life even for those under palliative and supportive care.” ‘Kalaimamani’ Marabinmaindan Muthaiah was the chief guest.