KMCH COO Dr. Sivakumaran Receives Healthcare Visionary Award

Coimbatore:- KMCH is a leading multispecialty hospital dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centred care. KMCH is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Sivakumaran, has been awarded the Healthcare Visionary Award for his outstanding contributions to the healthcare industry, especially in inventory and operational efficiency.

The Healthcare Visionary Award, instituted by The Financial Express, the leading business newspaper in India, has shortlisted 50 awardees from a list 500 CEO’s and COO’s of leading hospitals, FE has recognised individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to improving healthcare for patients and communities.

Dr. Sivakumaran has been recognized for his valuable contributions for the betterment of Healthcare Industry. The award has been presented to Dr. Sivakumaran on 19 January 2023, at a ceremony held in New Delhi during the 2nd Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. He is only one to receive the coveted recognition in Coimbatore region.

Dr. Sivakumaran has a rich experience of over three decades in the healthcare industry. He has authored and published a number of scholarly articles in leading journals.

“We are extremely happy that Dr. Sivakumaran has received this prestigious award,” said Mr. Nalla G. Palaniswami, Chairman, KMCH. “His leadership and passion for improving healthcare have been instrumental in the growth and success of KMCH. This award is a testament to Dr. Sivakumaran’s dedication and hard work, and we are proud to have him in our team.”