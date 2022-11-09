Kotak Mahindra Bank Inaugurated Two New branches in Coimbatore and Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched two new branches in Coimbatore and Tirupur.

The 11th branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank has been opened at 572/3, Nivasan Plaza, Kalapatti, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore – 641 014 (Opposite Passport Office). The new branch was inaugurated by Dr. Thavamani D. Palanichamy, Joint Managing Director, KMCH Hospital, Coimbatore, who was the special guest and lit the lamp. Dr. Arun N Palaniswami, Executive Director, KMCH Hospital, Mr. Satish Kumar Nair, Founder and Managing Director, EssEmm Corporation, Coimbatore and Mr. Sevakumar, Regional Business Head, Kotak Mahindra Bank were present as guests of honour.

It has also opened its 3rd branch in Tirupur at 195/2CJ1B2, Tirupur Kangayam Road, Tirupur – 641 604 (Opposite State Bank of India). Padma Shri Dr. A. Sakthivel, President of Poppy’s Knitwear Company, Tirupur, was the Chief Guest and he inaugurated the new branch. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Regional Business Head Mr. Sevakumar and many others were present during the occasion.