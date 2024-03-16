Kumaraguru Institutions announces Yugam 2024 inter-college fest

Covai Post Network

One of South India’s largest inter-college techno-cultural-sports fests, Yugam organized by Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore is back for the 12th edition.

It starts on March 21st. It will be a three-day program that will have than 100 events for the arts and engineering college students, and it is expected to attract 20,000+ students from 150+ colleges in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other South Indian and a few Northern states too.

Prof.Vijilesh, Dean and Prof.Sheela from the Office of Student Affairs chaired a press conference on Saturday to announce the event along with the student coordinators.

Some of the entertaining events to look forward at Yugam 2024 includes RC Xtreme – a mini nitro-powered car racing event, KI Drone Prix – a drone racing event aimed to showcase competitors’ drone piloting skills, N.Mahalingam Trophy Sports Fest, Dhwani – a national level musical bands competition, Angadi – a carnival-like fair, and of course Proshows, where talented artists will sing, dance and entertain the participants. It will include a live concert by music composer Sean Roldan on March 23rd.

There will numerous knowledge-sharing events including Inspire India Youth Conclave (that will feature speakers such as ), Student Conclave for Climate Action and Gen Z Economic Summit. A Defence Career Expo will be held to showcase the various opportunities available in the armed forces for the youth. Officials from the Forces will also share their experiences in the Defence Services. A career fair too will be held as a part of Yugam, where students can know about the skills that recruiters seek in candidates.

There is a lot to explore about Yugam 2024. Visit www.yugam.in. for more.