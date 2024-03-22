Kumaraguru Institutions Host National Conclave on Sports Science

Covai Post Network

Kumaraguru college of Liberal Arts and Science (KCLAS) and Sports Psychology Association of India unveils a prestigious National Conclave on Sports Science to explore new horizons and propel the field of sports science.

The conclave will help athletes to Discover the breakthroughs in sports Science and innovations shaping the future of athletic performance. This conclave serves as a nexus for individuals from diverse sectors – industry, academia, government, and beyond – to converge, collaborate, and catalyze advancements in athletic performance and human potential. Let’s Transform the World of Sports Together

Chief guest of the conclave, Mr. Ravneet Gill, Founder, New Horizons Alliance Private Limited inaugurated the Sports Performance Lab, in the presence of Dr. David V. Rajan, Arthroscopy Surgeon, Founder, Ortho One – Orthopaedic Speciality Centre & Shri Shankar Vanavarayar, President, Kumaraguru Institution’s. The event is happening on the side lines of a proposed new program on B Sc Sports Science to be introduced in Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science (KCLAS) which is first of its kind program in Coimbatore.