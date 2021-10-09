Kumaraguru observes remembrance week

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The annual Remembrance Day of Arutchelvar Dr.N.Mahalingam coincided with the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Kumaraguru Institutions had slated week-long activities and events from October 2nd under the aegis of Anantha Jyothi, as a mark of reverence to the two statesmen.

Dr.Mahalingam was an ardent follower of Vallalar, and on his Remembrance Day, Sanmargies recited ‘Agaval Parayanam’ at Gnana Sabai in the campus. The launch of ‘Hope’ – an anthology of short stories on optimism and trust by the budding student writers of Kumaraguru Institutions was a befitting tribute to the founder, who always appreciated creative talents. Namadhu Pangu, the outreach wing of Kumaraguru had floated two programmes: PENCIL, a project on Professional Education to Nurture Children through Innovation and Leadership to inculcate the research and innovation culture in young minds; and KLEAP Phase 2, Kumaraguru Learning Enhancement and Assistance Programme to support and mentor the Kumaraguru Community Support Staff’s children in academics and career prospects.

Project Launch, an expo to showcase the research outcomes of the KCTians was inaugurated by Mr.M.Palanivel, Joint Director and Head, IEDS on the 8th. Nearly 20 projects and prototypes were displayed which included agricultural drones for spraying fertilizers and pesticides, UV Disinfection Bot, indigenous electric bike and autonomous all terrain electric vehicle. The multi-disciplinary projects reflected the technical prowess of the curious young minds and were encouraged to upscale the projects and prototypes into start-ups.

RiGathon’21, in association with Emerald Industries organized a 48-hour Hackathon in the domains of Robotics, Software Development, AI/ML, Embedded & IoT, Mechanical Designing.It was well-received with the participation of more than 75 teams.

Kumaraguru Action for Relief and Empowerment distributed 1500+ grocery kits for the tribal communities settled at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Pollachi as part of tribal welfare measure on the 9th.

Also, the institution signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Forest Academy on the 9th to document, archive and preserve the heritage buildings at TNFA. Further the student clubs and forums organised a few virtual events to pay their respects and enliven the ideals of the father of the Nation and the visionary Founder Arutchelvar Ayya.