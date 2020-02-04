L & T MBDA Missile Systems Sets Up Missile Integration Facility in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro (L&T), private sector defence major, and MBDA, a world leader in missile systems, has set up a Missile (inert) Integration facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) here.

The assembly, inert integration (without explosives) and testing facility for Missile Sub systems and Missile Weapon Launch Systems spread across an area of 16,000 sq. meter was set up with an eye on domestic and global markets and forms a part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.

Founded in 2017, LTMMSL has received a few export orders and the new facility shall start delivering sophisticated weapon systems using state-of-the-art test equipment such as Missile Launchers and Airframe segments, including control actuation units, from Calendar Year 2020.

LTMMSL will build complete Missile Systems for the Indian Armed Forces exploring prospects under the Buy (Indian – IDDM), Buy (Indian), and Buy & Make (Indian) categories for Defence Procurement, a company release said here Tuesday.

It has also responded to Indian Navy’s Air Defence requirement for Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (SRSAM) and going forward, LTMMSL is offering the Exocet MM 40 Block 3 anti-ship missile, and the 5th Generation Anti-tank guided missile (ATGM5) to the Indian Armed Forces, it said.

” L&T MBDA Missile Systems has been working proactively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces through domestic production. The creation of this new integration facility at Coimbatore is a first step in this direction. We are showcasing some of these next-gen offerings at the DEFEXPO20 to be held at Lucknow,” LTMBDA Systems Chairman J D Patil said in the release.

“The setting up of this new state of the art facility in Coimbatore is an exciting and highly significant milestone for the L&T MBDA Missile Systems joint venture and for the Indian defence industry sector. With the technical and human capabilities offered by this site, India will be ideally placed to offer its armed forces and the export market the very latest generation of defence equipment technology.”

Vice Chairman and Member of the Board L&T MBDA Missile Systems, Pasquale Di Bartolomeao said in the release:

L&T owns 51 per cent stake in LTMMS and MBDA owns 49 per cent, thus fully complying with India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, the releases said.