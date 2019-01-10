Labour official held for accepting bribe to issue veritification certificate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman labour welfare officer was Thursday caught red-handed while allegedly accepting money to issue certificate after verifying petrol and diesel tankers.

Based on complaints, the sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corrupion wing of police observed the officer, Vijayalakshmi and noticed accepting Rs.11,200 as bribe to issue the verification certificate in Papanaickenpalayam in Sulur in rural limits, police said.

The official has been taken into custody and further investigations on.