  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2019, Edition - 1276, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Don’t remove CBI director on basis of CVC report, Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi
  • BJP’s doors are always open to ‘old friends,’ PM Modi says
  • Bill for 10% reservation for poor in general category challenged in SC
  • NCW issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynistic’ remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee withdraws from Ayushman Bharat Scheme
  • Chidambaram takes dig at govt over Kashmiri IAS officer’s resignation
  • No plans to make Hindi compulsory: Prakash Javadekar
  • Leadership is all about taking decisions, says Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat during his annual press briefing
  • Prakash Raj meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence
Travel

Coimbatore

Labour official held for accepting bribe to issue veritification certificate

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2019

Coimbatore : A woman labour welfare officer was Thursday caught red-handed while allegedly accepting money to issue certificate after verifying petrol and diesel tankers.

Based on complaints, the sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corrupion wing of police observed the officer, Vijayalakshmi and noticed accepting Rs.11,200 as bribe to issue the verification certificate in Papanaickenpalayam in Sulur in rural limits, police said.

The official has been taken into custody and further investigations on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿