செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday

  • A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
  • ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
  • Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
  • The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
  • Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
  • JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
  • US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Lakshinarayanasamy elected President of ICCI Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 11, 2018

COIMBATORE: V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Managing Director of Suguna Group of Industries, has been elected as President of local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the term 2018-2020.

He was elected unanimously at the 84th Annual General meeting held last night, a chamber release said on Wednesday.

