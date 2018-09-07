07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
- JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
- Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
- PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
- SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
- J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
- Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
- The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
- Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Lakshmi Vilas bank expands ‘Aadhar enrolment centers’ to all branches
Covai Post Network
September 7, 2018
Coimbatore : Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) today announced that its 55 plus branches have established Aadhaar enrolment and updation Seva Kendra.
The customers can avail the service of getting a new Aadhar card or update their existing ones at these Seva Kendras with the help of the certified enrolment agents, a LVB release said.
This initiative is to address the need of the bank’s customers and others with intent to offer best in class banking service as well as support the government’s initiative of providing a unique identity for each person which will help them link their details to various secured platforms.
The citizens can contact any LVB branch or visit www.lvbank.com to get information about their nearest LVB Aadhaar Enrolment Seva Kendra and avail the relevant services, it said.