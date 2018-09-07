Lakshmi Vilas bank expands ‘Aadhar enrolment centers’ to all branches

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) today announced that its 55 plus branches have established Aadhaar enrolment and updation Seva Kendra.

The customers can avail the service of getting a new Aadhar card or update their existing ones at these Seva Kendras with the help of the certified enrolment agents, a LVB release said.

This initiative is to address the need of the bank’s customers and others with intent to offer best in class banking service as well as support the government’s initiative of providing a unique identity for each person which will help them link their details to various secured platforms.

The citizens can contact any LVB branch or visit www.lvbank.com to get information about their nearest LVB Aadhaar Enrolment Seva Kendra and avail the relevant services, it said.